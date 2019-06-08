Tourists have fun at cole flower fields in China's Shanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/8 15:20:32

A tourist takes selfies with cole flowers in Beitou Village of Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, June 7, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists view cole flowers in Beitou Village of Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, June 7, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on June 7, 2019 shows the cole flower fields in Beitou Village of Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

A butterfly is seen among cole flowers in Beitou Village of Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, June 7, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists take pictures amid cole flowers in Beitou Village of Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, June 7, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

