China has 271 marine natural reserves

China had 271 marine natural reserves across the country at the end of 2018, data from the National Forestry and Grassland Administration showed.The marine natural reserves, located in 11 coastal provincial-level regions such as Liaoning, Hebei and Tianjin, cover a total area of 124,000 square kilometers, according to a statement on the administration's website.The reserves are home to several rare or endangered marine species including Chinese white dolphins, harbor seals and sea turtles.Coastal reefs, mangrove forests, coastal wetland and other marine ecosystems can also be observed in the reserves.China designated Shedao Island, which lies about 10 km southwest of China's Liaoning peninsula, as its first marine reserve in 1963 to protect vipers.