People attend event to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day landing in Normandy, France

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/8 15:44:30

People attend event to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day landing in Normandy, France.Photo:Xinhua


 

A veteran attends an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Normandy, France, June 4, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

People attend an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Normandy, France, June 4, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

People attend an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Normandy, France, June 4, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

People attend an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Normandy, France, June 4, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

People attend an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Normandy, France, June 4, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

People attend an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Normandy, France, June 4, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

People attend an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Normandy, France, June 4, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

People attend an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Normandy, France, June 4, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus