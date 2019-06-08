RHIB leaves for VBSS operation in qualification test

The guided-missile frigate Baise (Hull 585) attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its close-in weapons system against torpedo during a four-day maritime fully exercising qualification test in waters of the South China Sea from May 30 to June 2, 2019. Photo:eng.chinamil.com.cn

