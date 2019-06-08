Modi leaves for two-day visit to Maldives, Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for a two-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.



This is Modi's first overseas visit after assuming charge as head of government for the second consecutive time.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi will arrive in Male at around 3:05 p.m. local time.



He will hold delegation-level talks with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih later Saturday afternoon, after which a few bilateral agreements would be signed. Some new projects would also be jointly inaugurated by Modi and Solih.



Modi's meeting with Maldives Vice President Faisal Naseem is also scheduled during the evening, and the Indian prime minister will address Maldivian parliament "Majlis," after which President Solih will host a banquet in his honor.



Modi is scheduled to have a stopover visit in Sri Lankan capital Colombo on Sunday while flying back home.

