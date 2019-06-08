Economic development of bay areas in China, US depends on their sound bilateral relations

The history of the two bay areas in China and the United States showed that their economic development depends on free trade, globalization and the sound economic and trade ties between the two countries, a senior Chinese diplomat said Friday.Addressing the opening ceremony of 2019 China (Guangdong)-U.S. Investment Cooperation Conference, Chinese Deputy Consul General in San Francisco Zhang Jianxin said that Guangdong, which has been a pioneer in Chinese economic development, has maintained a close relationship with the San Francisco Bay Area for many years.Driven by free trade, globalization and scientific innovation, Guangdong Province and San Francisco, which both boast great natural harbors and favorable trade and investment policies, as well as rich educational resources and talents, have grown into major hubs of finance, technology and innovation in their respective countries, Zhang said.Such an unmatchable condition has offered new and more opportunities for the two places and made it the right time for the San Francisco Bay Area and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to push their cooperation and coordinated development to a higher level, Zhang said.He criticized the U.S. government for going against the trend of times by taking a protectionist trade policy and starting trade frictions between China and the United States, which has negatively affected the two-way flow of trade and investment.Whatever the circumstances, China will continue to grow by deepening reform and expanding opening-up, and work for a win-win situation by cooperating with countries around the world, Zhang said."The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was implemented under the guidance of the concept of opening up to the outside world," He noted.The Chinese diplomat said the growth of China's Greater Bay Area will not only facilitate the coordinated development of Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macao, but also provide new opportunities for countries and regions in the rest of the world.The Guangdong economic and trade delegation led by Ouyang Weimin, vice governor of the province, came to San Francisco to seek greater economic cooperation with the U.S. side after it attended the 2019 China-California Business Forum that opened in Los Angeles on Wednesday.