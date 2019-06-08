Chinese embassy in Philippines donates teaching, living equipment to kid center

RELATED ARTICLES: Chinese embassy in Manila memorizes fallen Philippine Chinese in WWII

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines on Saturday donated teaching, studying equipment and dozens of clothes to local kids learning center in Intramuros, Manila.Prior to the coming of the special day on Sunday, the 18th China-Philippines Friendship Day, for the two countries and their people, the counselor of Chinese embassy Xie Yonghui and President of Joy Kiddie Center John Go Hoc witnessed the donation of the equipment during the ceremony.The equipment consisted of copy papers, T-shirts, school bags, stationeries, first aid kits and vitamins, which will help further improve the studying and living conditions of the students mainly from middle- and low-income families.The China Road and Bridge Corporation Philippine Office also participated in the donation to the center, providing bowls, toothbrushes, soaps, among others.In return, some 100 children in the center performed Chinese songs to celebrate the upcoming memorable day.Go Hoc, the 81-year-old businessman and philanthropist, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Joy Kiddie Center, saying he is grateful to the Chinese embassy for its assistance in giving the equipment which will bridge the distance between different countries and cultures."We are here to celebrate the everlasting friendship between the Chinese and the Filipinos. I deeply appreciate the good-will from Chinese and my heart told me to ask them something for each one of you to treasure and to hold in remembrance of the love and care of you," he said.Xie said, as a symbol of friendship between the two countries, the center is of great importance to the local children to attend learning and playing activities after school."The education played a key role in China's rapid development in the past 40 years. I hope all the Filipino children have an equal chance to receive a good education," Xie said, adding that Chinese embassy always encourages Chinese firms to take their social responsibility to local Philippine communities.Joy Kiddie Center, founded in 2007, is a center for learning where now has nearly 20 teachers and volunteers that teach and take care of some 150 Filipino children after their daily classes at public schools.The center also teaches Chinese Mandarin in recent two years by the volunteers from China.