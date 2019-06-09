Morocco does not know details of US plan to solve Middle East conflict: FM

Morocco does not know any peace plan for the resolution of the conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said on Saturday.Like all countries, Morocco does not know yet of the content of any peace plan and will express its position when it will be informed about the details of this initiative, added the minister, during a joint press briefing with his visiting French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.He also said that the recent visit to Morocco by US president's senior advisor Jared Kushner touched on bilateral relations and developments in the Middle East.For his part, the French foreign minister said that his country was not either informed of an American plan for the Middle East.He also reiterated France and the European Union's opposition to Washington's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.