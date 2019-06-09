Poverty-stricken families in China's Guizhou moves into new houses with help of local government

Kids are on their way to a performance in A-mei Qituo town of Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2019. Leaving their shabby hillside dwellings built on steep slope, Sanbao's impoverished villagers embrace a better life. Poverty-stricken families in Sanbao Town have moved into new houses in A-mei Qituo town with the help of local government. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on June 6, 2019 shows Wang Yongze and his wife from Sanbao Town posing for a photo at their new house in A-mei Qituo town of Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Leaving their shabby hillside dwellings built on steep slope, Sanbao's impoverished villagers embrace a better life. Poverty-stricken families in Sanbao Town have moved into new houses in A-mei Qituo town with the help of local government. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on June 6, 2019 shows A-mei Qituo town of Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Leaving their shabby hillside dwellings built on steep slope, Sanbao's impoverished villagers embrace a better life. Poverty-stricken families in Sanbao Town have moved into new houses in A-mei Qituo town with the help of local government. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers from Sanbao Town process clothes at a poverty alleviation workshop in A-mei Qituo town of Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2019. Leaving their shabby hillside dwellings built on steep slope, Sanbao's impoverished villagers embrace a better life. Poverty-stricken families in Sanbao Town have moved into new houses in A-mei Qituo town with the help of local government. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers from Sanbao Town process clothes at a poverty alleviation workshop in A-mei Qituo town of Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2019. Leaving their shabby hillside dwellings built on steep slope, Sanbao's impoverished villagers embrace a better life. Poverty-stricken families in Sanbao Town have moved into new houses in A-mei Qituo town with the help of local government. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers from Sanbao Town watch performance in A-mei Qituo town of Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2019. Leaving their shabby hillside dwellings built on steep slope, Sanbao's impoverished villagers embrace a better life. Poverty-stricken families in Sanbao Town have moved into new houses in A-mei Qituo town with the help of local government. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on June 6, 2019 shows A-mei Qituo town of Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Leaving their shabby hillside dwellings built on steep slope, Sanbao's impoverished villagers embrace a better life. Poverty-stricken families in Sanbao Town have moved into new houses in A-mei Qituo town with the help of local government. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Kids perform in A-mei Qituo town of Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2019. Leaving their shabby hillside dwellings built on steep slope, Sanbao's impoverished villagers embrace a better life. Poverty-stricken families in Sanbao Town have moved into new houses in A-mei Qituo town with the help of local government. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers from Sanbao Town embroider in A-mei Qituo town of Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2019. Leaving their shabby hillside dwellings built on steep slope, Sanbao's impoverished villagers embrace a better life. Poverty-stricken families in Sanbao Town have moved into new houses in A-mei Qituo town with the help of local government. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)