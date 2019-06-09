Cultural and Natural Heritage Day marked across China





People display weaving of Li ethnic group on the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day at an exhibition center in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2019.

Visitors watch shadow play on the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day at a museum in Houma City, north China's Shanxi Province, June 8, 2019.

People view a shadow puppets exhibition on the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day at a museum in Houma City, north China's Shanxi Province, June 8, 2019.

Photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows a woodblock printing demonstration on the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day at an exhibition center in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

Children experience shadow puppets performance on the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day at a museum in Houma City, north China's Shanxi Province, June 8, 2019.

Children try movable-type printing on the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day at Taining County, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 8, 2019.

Folk artists present an intangible cultural heritage performance on the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day at the Taierzhuang ancient town in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, June 8, 2019.

