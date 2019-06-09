People participate in pride parade in Athens, Greece

People march in front of the parliament building during the pride parade in Athens, Greece, on June 8, 2019. Thousands of members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex community (LGBTQI) of Greece paraded in Athens to celebrate diversity on Saturday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

