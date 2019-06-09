36 escape massive 11-level marae fire in New Zealand's Wellington

RELATED ARTICLES: New Zealand builds comprehensive firearm information system after Christchurch terrorist attacks

A group of 36 people escaped unharmed from a massive 11-level marae fire in Wellington in the early hours of Sunday.A firefighter was injured and taken to hospital battling a fierce blaze that razed Wellington's Tapu Te Ranga Marae overnight.A total of 70 firefighters were called to fight the massive fire at the urban marae at Island Bay at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.A 11-level, wooden meeting building from the 1970s in the marae complex was burned to the ground in the fire and other buildings were also damaged.A number of neighboring houses to the north of the marae complex were evacuated, according to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.