Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019 held in Belarus

Vintage cars are seen at the starting point during Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019 in Minsk, Belarus, on June 8, 2019. Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019, an annual competition for vintage car amateurs, took place here on Saturday, featuring more than 50 vintage cars produced 40 years ago and earlier. (Xinhua/Efim Mazurevich)

Visitors view vintage cars during Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019 in Minsk, Belarus, on June 8, 2019. Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019, an annual competition for vintage car amateurs, took place here on Saturday, featuring more than 50 vintage cars produced 40 years ago and earlier. (Xinhua/Efim Mazurevich)

A young man in traditional costume poses for photos with a vintage car during Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019 in Minsk, Belarus, on June 8, 2019. Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019, an annual competition for vintage car amateurs, took place here on Saturday, featuring more than 50 vintage cars produced 40 years ago and earlier. (Xinhua/Efim Mazurevich)

Visitors view vintage cars during Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019 in Minsk, Belarus, on June 8, 2019. Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019, an annual competition for vintage car amateurs, took place here on Saturday, featuring more than 50 vintage cars produced 40 years ago and earlier. (Xinhua/Efim Mazurevich)

Visitors view vintage cars during Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019 in Minsk, Belarus, on June 8, 2019. Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019, an annual competition for vintage car amateurs, took place here on Saturday, featuring more than 50 vintage cars produced 40 years ago and earlier. (Xinhua/Efim Mazurevich)

Vintage cars are seen during Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019 in Minsk, Belarus, on June 8, 2019. Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019, an annual competition for vintage car amateurs, took place here on Saturday, featuring more than 50 vintage cars produced 40 years ago and earlier. (Xinhua/Efim Mazurevich)

Vintage cars are seen during Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019 in Minsk, Belarus, on June 8, 2019. Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019, an annual competition for vintage car amateurs, took place here on Saturday, featuring more than 50 vintage cars produced 40 years ago and earlier. (Xinhua/Efim Mazurevich)

Visitors pose for photos with a vintage car during Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019 in Minsk, Belarus, on June 8, 2019. Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019, an annual competition for vintage car amateurs, took place here on Saturday, featuring more than 50 vintage cars produced 40 years ago and earlier. (Xinhua/Efim Mazurevich)

Visitors view vintage cars during Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019 in Minsk, Belarus, on June 8, 2019. Oldtimer Rally Minsk 2019, an annual competition for vintage car amateurs, took place here on Saturday, featuring more than 50 vintage cars produced 40 years ago and earlier. (Xinhua/Efim Mazurevich)