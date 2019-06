Lavender Festival takes place in Agros, Cyprus

Visitors are seen at a garden during the Lavender Festival in Avgorou, Cyprus, June 8, 2019. The Lavender Festival takes place here from June 8 to 23. (Xinhua/Zhang Baoping)

People hold cups of iced lavender tea during the Lavender Festival in Avgorou, Cyprus, June 8, 2019. The Lavender Festival takes place here from June 8 to 23. (Xinhua/Zhang Baoping)

People take selfies at a garden during the Lavender Festival in Agros, Cyprus, June 8, 2019. The Lavender Festival takes place here from June 8 to 23. (Xinhua/Zhang Baoping)