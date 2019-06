Tourists visit Qilou street in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Tourists watch a music performance at Qilou street in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

