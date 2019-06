Highlights of 29th Helsinki Samba Carnival

A Samba dancer participates in the Helsinki Samba Carnival in Helsinki, Finland, on June 6, 2019. Hundreds of professional Samba dancers showcased a parade to thousands of bystanders during the 29th Helsinki Samba Carnival on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xuan)

Samba dancers participate in the Helsinki Samba Carnival in Helsinki, Finland, on June 6, 2019. Hundreds of professional Samba dancers showcased a parade to thousands of bystanders during the 29th Helsinki Samba Carnival on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xuan)

