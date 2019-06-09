Cuban president highlights unity between Cuba, Venezuela

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday highlighted "unity" between Cuba and Venezuela in the face of "sanctions and the blockade.""United and with dignity we face and will defeat the threats, the unfair sanctions and the blockade," Diaz-Canel tweeted after Diosdado Cabello, head of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly (ANC), finished his visit to Cuba.Both nations "have to be more united and integrated because a common enemy is attacking them both," Cabello said in a press conference before leaving the island.He met with Diaz-Canel and Raul Castro, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, in Havana on Friday.Castro "reiterated Cuba's firm support for the people and government of Venezuela" in an official statement.Cabello, for his part, expressed Venezuela's support for Cuba in the face of the intensification of the US blockade and gave thanks for the humanitarian efforts Cubans had given to his country.The two countries have maintained a close relationship since 1999 when the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez came to power.