Volunteers clean up beach to mark World Oceans Day in Peru

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/9 11:15:08

A volunteer cleans up the beach in Lima, Peru, June 8, 2019. People in Lima participated in a voluntary event to mark the World Oceans Day, a UN-designated day held annually on June 8, aiming to arouse people's consciousness to preserve oceans on Earth. (Xinhua/Mariana Bazo)


 

A boy cleans up the beach in Lima, Peru, June 8, 2019. People in Lima participated in a voluntary event to mark the World Oceans Day, a UN-designated day held annually on June 8, aiming to arouse people's consciousness to preserve oceans on Earth. (Xinhua/Mariana Bazo)


 

