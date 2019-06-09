China, Sao Tome and Principe vow to enhance practical cooperation

President of Sao Tome and Principe Evaristo Carvalho (R) meets with Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Sao Tome, capital of Sao Tome and Principe, June 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Nie Zuguo)





China is willing to work with Sao Tome and Principe to consolidate political mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation to the benefit of both peoples, said Wang Chen, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress.



During his three-day work visit here, Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with President Evaristo Carvalho and Prime Minister Jorge Bom Jesus of the African island nation.



When meeting with President Carvalho, Wang first conveyed greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping.



He said that the restoration of diplomatic relations between China and Sao Tome and Principe in 2016 has opened a new chapter for friendly cooperation between the two countries.



Wang recalled the meeting between President Xi and the then prime minister of Sao Tome and Principe in Beijing in 2017, during which they announced the establishment of a comprehensive cooperative partnership featuring equality, mutual trust and win-win cooperation.



China stands ready with Sao Tome and Principe to consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, and expand cultural exchanges in order to bring more benefits to the two peoples, Wang said.



For his part, Carvalho said his country firmly upholds the one-China policy and is ready to push for further development of bilateral relations.



To resume diplomatic relations with China was the best decision Sao Tome and Principe has ever made, he added.



At a meeting with Prime Minister Jorge Bom Jesus, Wang said Jesus' party has maintained long-term friendly exchanges with the Communist Party of China and made positive contributions to the normalization of bilateral relations.



Wang said the two sides should strengthen cooperation between governments and political parties in various fields, exchange experience in governance and support each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns.



He also called for synergizing the construction of the Belt and Road with Sao Tome and Principe's vision for development and implementing the outcomes of 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.



Jesus said the one-China policy is the cornerstone for the development of bilateral relations.



Sao Tome and Principe firmly defends multilateralism and free trade and welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in the country, said Jesus.



During his visit, Wang also held talks with Delfim Neves, president of the National Assembly, and exchanged views with him on deepening friendly cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies.



