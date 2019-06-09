Intangible cultural heritage fair starts in Guangzhou, China's Guangdong

Chinese paper-cutting works are displayed at an intangible cultural heritage fair on cultural and natural heritage day in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2019. More than 3,200 activities have been scheduled across China to celebrate this year's cultural and natural heritage day, which falls on June 8. An intangible cultural heritage fair, which showcases 40 items on the List of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Intangible Cultural Heritage, started in Guangzhou from June 7. It applies exhibitions, shows, lectures and forums to present the vivid practice of intangible cultural heritage protection and development in China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A visitor takes photos of Longquan celadon ceramics displayed at an intangible cultural heritage fair on cultural and natural heritage day in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2019.

An exhibitor introduces Nanjing's Yun brocade to a visitor at an intangible cultural heritage fair on cultural and natural heritage day in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2019.

A visitor tries Chinese woodblock painting at an intangible cultural heritage fair on cultural and natural heritage day in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2019.

A Yue Opera artist makes up before performing at an intangible cultural heritage fair on cultural and natural heritage day in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2019.

A kid views shadow puppets at an intangible cultural heritage fair on cultural and natural heritage day in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2019.