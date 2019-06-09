Huangguoshu Waterfall in China's Guizhou enters high flow season

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/9 12:06:28

Photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The waterfall has entered high flow season due to continuous rainfall. (Xinhua/Jiang Cheng)


 

Tourists visit the Huangguoshu waterfall in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 8, 2019. The waterfall has entered high flow season due to continuous rainfall. (Xinhua/Jiang Cheng)


 

