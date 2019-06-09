Huangguoshu Waterfall in China's Guizhou enters high flow season

Photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The waterfall has entered high flow season due to continuous rainfall. (Xinhua/Jiang Cheng)

Photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The waterfall has entered high flow season due to continuous rainfall. (Xinhua/Jiang Cheng)

Photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The waterfall has entered high flow season due to continuous rainfall. (Xinhua/Jiang Cheng)

Tourists visit the Huangguoshu waterfall in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 8, 2019. The waterfall has entered high flow season due to continuous rainfall. (Xinhua/Jiang Cheng)