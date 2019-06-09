Over 30,000 residents affected by rainstorms, floods in Guangxi

A total of 30,345 residents have been affected by heavy downpours and floods in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with more than 800 relocated, local authorities said Sunday.The regional emergency management department said rainstorms starting from Tuesday had caused flooding in nine counties of four cities -- Nanning, Guilin, Hechi and Fangchenggang.As of 8 p.m. Saturday, rainstorms and floods had damaged more than 3,400 hectares of crops and collapsed 22 houses in Guangxi, causing a direct economic loss of about 16.7 million yuan (2.4 million US dollars).The regional meteorological bureau activated an emergency response on Friday and forecast the heavy rain to persist until June 12.Local residents are advised to keep alert to possible flooding, landslides and mudslides.