"Dark Phoenix" continues leading Chinese mainland box office

"Dark Phoenix," the latest installment of 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" film franchise, continued leading the Chinese mainland box office Saturday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Sunday.The film grossed about 71.75 million yuan (about 10.38 million U.S. dollars) Saturday, accounting for nearly 27 percent of the daily total.It was followed by "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and home-made "My Best Summer," which generated 59.83 million yuan and 53.65 million yuan respectively."Dark Phoenix" earned a total box office of 263 million yuan in the three days since its June 6 debut on the Chinese mainland.