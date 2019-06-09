Traditional Chinese medicine exhibition opens in Athens

A Visitor looks at exhibits at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Health Culture Exhibition in Athens, Greece, June 7, 2019. The Athens suburb of Maroussi is hosting a Traditional Chinese Medicine Health Culture Exhibition, which opened on Friday aiming at acquainting Greeks with China's long tradition in medicine and healthy living culture. The exhibition, organized by the Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine Museum of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and the Municipality of Maroussi, will run for five days. It will help visitors explore Chinese health culture through four main topics -- meridian health, exercise, nutrition and environmental health. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

The Athens suburb of Maroussi is hosting a Traditional Chinese Medicine Health Culture Exhibition, which opened on Friday aiming at acquainting Greeks with China's long tradition in medicine and healthy living culture.The exhibition, organized by the Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine Museum of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and the Municipality of Maroussi, will run for five days. It will help visitors explore Chinese health culture through four main topics -- meridian health, exercise, nutrition and environmental health.The university's Vice President Chen Hongzhuan said at the opening of the exhibition that "Chinese medicine has become one more artifact for the global cultural context.""Greece was the birthplace of Western Medicine.... Our common vision will take us further," Chen said, adding that a Tai Chi conference will take place in Greece in October.Maroussi Mayor Giorgos Patoulis said the exhibition "opens new roads for educational, cultural and tourism exchange between Greece and China"."China is reaching out to the birthplace of Western Medicine to promote its own medicine of well-being, by importing the knowledge of the Medicine of Hippocrates into Traditional Chinese Medicine," Patoulis said.Events in the context of the exhibition include a series of lectures and interactive activities and seminars with the participation of the public, such as a seminar on "Tai Chi & Baduanjin & The Five Animals in the Chinese Martial Arts".The exhibition is the 10th stop of the Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine Museum's overseas tour.