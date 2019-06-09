China's top legislator calls for protecting Yangtze River with law

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu called for accelerating legislation to protect the Yangtze River at a symposium held in east China's Jiangsu Province Thursday.Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the Yangtze River protection law should provide legal support for the green and high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.Li required targeted, scientific and effective work in legislation and coordination in territorial planning and resources utilization to avoid blind, excessive exploitation.The Yangtze River is the mother river of the Chinese nation, Li said, adding that it should be a priority to restore ecological environment of the river.Li called for strengthened protection of water sources and construction of emergency water sources to ensure safety of drinking water.He also asked to punish those who violate the laws and make damage to the ecological environment in accordance with law.