Libyan navy rescues 22 migrants off western coast

Libyan navy on Saturday announced rescuing 22 migrants of different African nationalities off the country's western coast.The migrants were rescued some 55 km off the coast of Sabratha city, some 70 km west of the capital Tripoli, the navy said in a statement.The rescued migrants have been provided with humanitarian and medical assistance and taken to a reception center in eastern Tripoli, the statement said.Migrant flows from western Libya toward Europe have increased significantly during the past few days, due to improved weather conditions.The International Organization for Migration (IOM) recently said that migrants rescued off the Libyan coast "should not be returned to detention" due to security conditions."IOM reiterates that there are no safe ports in Libya and migrants should not be returned to detention," IOM said.Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants who want to cross the Mediterranean toward Europe, due to the state of insecurity and chaos in the country.