China approves two new IPOs

China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of two companies.Shanghai-based fabric producer Grace Fabric and Beijing-based satellite operator China Satellite Communications will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.It did not specify the total amount of funds to be raised.The companies and their underwriters will confirm IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchanges.Under the current IPO system, new shares are subject to approval from the CSRC. China is gradually switching from an approval-based IPO system to one based on registration.