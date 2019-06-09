A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded its four-day visit to India on Saturday, and both sides pledged to enhance mutual trust and boost cooperation in various fields.During the visit, head of the CPC delegation Li Xi, who is a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, met with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party Ram Madhav, President of Indian National Congress Rahul Gandhi, and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and also attended the Guangdong-Gujarat economic and trade exchange activities.Li said that under the guidance of the leaders of both countries, China-India relations have shown a strong momentum of development, adding that his visit is aimed at implementing the important consensus of the leaders, enhancing mutual trust and expanding pragmatic cooperation.Li introduced China's firm position, confidence and determination on China-US trade frictions.China and India share common interests in promoting world multi-polarization, economic globalization, and maintaining multilateralism, said Li, adding that China is willing to work with India to jointly meet challenges and share development opportunities.Li briefed the Indian side about the historic achievements and changes that have been making in China since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949 and over 40 years of implementing the reform and opening-up policy, especially after the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.The CPC is willing to exchange experiences in governance with the major political parties in India and consolidate the political foundation of China-India relations, said the senior official.Guangdong Province hopes to deepen exchanges and cooperation with India's local governments so as to continuously inject momentum into the closer development partnership between China and India, he added.The Indian side, speaking highly of the significance of Li's visit, said it would help maintain the good momentum of the bilateral relations.They expressed their willingness to maintain high-level exchanges with China, strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the government, political parties and localities, and continuously enhance understanding and mutual trust to promote the continuous development of India-China relations and jointly promote world peace, stability and prosperity.