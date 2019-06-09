Iran, Turkey vow to boost mutual ties, regional cooperation

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday discussed issues of mutual interest and vowed to broaden neighborly ties in diverse areas.Iran and Turkey are two "powerful and influential" countries in the Muslim world, Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with Erdogan, according to Press TV.Hence, the expansion of mutual relations will play a pivotal role in promoting stability and security in the Middle East and in the Muslim world, he was quoted as saying.Tehran is determined to strengthen economic cooperation with Ankara and use the two countries' national currencies in their transactions, he said.Rouhani also said that Iran and Turkey, in cooperation with other friendly countries, can put an end to the ongoing "unfortunate and dangerous" situation in Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Afghanistan, and can properly solve these issues.The Iranian president stressed the importance of bolstering cooperation between Iran and Turkey in the fight against terrorism in the region and promoting security at the common borders.For his part, Erdogan said expansion of Tehran-Ankara relations would serve the interests of the two nations and the entire region.He added that the two countries can increase their cooperation in boosting stability and security and in the fight against terrorism across the region.The Turkish president slammed the unilateral and "cruel sanctions" imposed by the United States against Iran and emphasized that his country would not accept such restrictions, according to Press TV.