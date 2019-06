Asia's most luxurious roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) passenger ship was launched in waters off of Rongcheng in East China's Shandong Province on Saturday. The 212-meter-long Zhong Hua Fu Xing, which will carry both cars and tourists, has a displacement of 45,000 tons and will enter service in October, according to a statement sent to the Global Times by ship owner Bohai Ferry Group Co. Photo: VCG