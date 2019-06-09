Mladenovic, Babos win doubles

Hungary's Timea Babos and France's Kristina Mladenovic won the French Open women's doubles title when they thrashed China's Duan Yingying and Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-3 in the final on Sunday.The second seeds claimed their second Grand Slam title together after last year's Australian Open, where they finished runners-up this year.It is Mladenovic's third major ­doubles title after she also paired up with fellow Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia to win the French Open in 2016.Sunday's triumph means that Mladenovic will take over from Czech Katerina Siniakova as doubles' world No.1 in the WTA rankings on Monday.She will become the 42nd woman to reach World No.1 in doubles since the WTA rankings were introduced in 1975. She now has a grand total of five major titles including two in mixed.