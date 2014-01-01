Historic Kazakh election kicks off

Kazakhstan, the world's biggest inland country, kicked off its historic election on Sunday, and the most likely winner of the election and deputy foreign minister said his country's foreign policy will remain despite the shift in power.
On Sunday, residents in some supermarkets in Almaty and the capital Nursultan found inscriptions on eggs to remind them that "Today is June 9, election day, and go out and vote!" A total of 9,968 polling stations opened at 7 am local time within the country and overseas.
About 11 million in a population of 18.6 million are eligible to vote, according to Kazinform, the national news agency of Kazakhstan. Polls will remain open until 8 pm and the results will be announced on Monday.
At 10:20 am, former president Nursultan Nazarbayev cast his vote at a polling station in Nursultan.
Nazarbayev has won every presidential election since Kazakhstan became the last Soviet republic to declare independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991. Nazarbayev stepped down in March, which marked a new era for the country.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was sworn in as interim president on March 20, and is the candidate of the country's biggest party, Nur Otan. Observers believe that Tokayev will most likely win since he is trusted by Nazarbayev and has a long political and diplomatic career. Seven people are running for president.
Tokayev held a press conference after casting his vote at the Astana Opera Theater. He said there is no denying that the country will continue the foreign policy of Nazarbayev.
Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko also said at a press conference on Saturday that Kazakhstan will continue to have "equally strong" beneficial cooperation with its two biggest neighbors, China and Russia, despite the power transition.
None of the seven candidates has proposed a major change to the country's foreign policy, Vassilenko noted.
He also noted that the new president needs to be experienced diplomatically to maintain strong and close ties with both China and Russia.
China-Kazakhstan trade reached $19.8 billion in 2018, and China is Kazakhstan's second largest trade partner, which accounts for 13.5 percent of the total trade volume of the country, while Russia ranks at the top with 20.6 percent, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan.
As the biggest inland country, Kazakhstan will surely support the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative, as this will largely change the geographic disadvantage of the country into an advantage that serves as an important hub of the Ancient Silk Road
, Vassilenko said.