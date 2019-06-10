1 killed after crane collapses on apartment building in Texas

At least one person was killed and six others injured after a crane collapsed into an apartment building Sunday afternoon amid severe thunderstorms in Dallas, Texas, the United States, local authority said.Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said that rescue crew searching the downtown building found the body of one person inside an apartment after the crane crashed into the east side of the building.Evans said the crane fell into the apartment building as strong winds, heavy rain and hail battered parts of North Texas.The injured people were taken to local hospitals and their conditions were not immediately available.Residents who were evacuated from the building gathered holding their pets and nothing else, according to local media Dallas Morning News. Others said their pets were still inside.The US National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area until 7 p.m. Sunday, warning of heavy rain, damaging gusts, and large hail. It also issued a flood advisory for parts of the region until 5 p.m.