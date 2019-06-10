Nine killed in NE China's coal mine incident

RELATED ARTICLES: 5 killed in central China coal mine accident

Nine people were killed in a coal mine incident in Northeast China's Jilin Province, local authorities said on Monday.Ten people are currently receiving treatment at hospital, but none sustains life-threatening injuries, according to a statement by the local government.The incident happened at around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday in Longjiabao coal mine and triggered a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, trapping 19 miners underground.Rescue operations have concluded and an investigation into the case has been launched.