EU recognizes Moldova's new gov't

The European Union (EU) announced on Sunday that it recognized the coalition government set up a day before in Moldova, according to news reports reaching here from Chisinau, capital of Moldova."The European Union takes good note of the decisions taken yesterday by the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, including on the formation of the government coalition," underlined a statement on the political situation in Moldova jointly issued by EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.Calling for calmness and restraint, the EU says it stands ready to work with the "democratically legitimate government on the basis of a mutual commitment to reforms and to the core principles enshrined in our Association Agreement"."Dialogue between democratically elected representatives must remain the key to finding a solution to the current political crisis," the EU officials said in the statement.Moldova has entered unexpected political tensions since Saturday, when the Socialist Party, which favors closer ties to Russia, and the pro-European Union ACUM alliance signed an agreement to form a governing coalition.Both sides also convened a special parliamentary session, at which the deputies of the Socialists and ACUM, which together control 61 seats out of the 101-seat parliament, elected Socialists' leader Zinaida Greceanii as President of Parliament and approved a new government led by Maia Sandu, leader of the ACUM alliance.Yet, the Constitutional Court ruled that the moves of the parliament were unconstitutional, just as the other decisions made by the national legislature starting from June 8, when the parliament must be dissolved.In response, the deputies of the Socialists and ACUM adopted a parliament declaration on the seized state, proclaiming that the majority of state structures captured by an "oligarchical system", among which the Constitutional Court, stressing that the decisions of these departments are considered by the parliament to be illegal.Earlier on Sunday, the top Court also announced the suspension of President Igor Dodon for his refusal to dissolve the parliament, and named Prime Minister Pavel Filip as acting president, who immediately signed a decree dissolving the parliament and calling early elections on Sept. 6.