SW China county lifted out of poverty after fighting against tough environment

Farmers work in a field at Longzheng Village of Xichou County, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 17, 2019. Located in southeastern Yunnan, Xichou County had suffered from stony desertification, where 99.9 percent of the county is covered by mountainous areas, and 75.4 percent by Karst formations. The county was forced into poverty due to harsh natural conditions. In 1990, people here began to fight against the tough environment to change their life. They worked hard to reclaim the rocky lands, excavate roads in mountainous areas, afforest stony mountains and develop industries. After nearly 30 years of development, the whole county was lifted out of poverty in April this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo shows a kiwi fruit planting base at Xingjie Town of Xichou County, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 18, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows a road built on mountains at Xiaojiatang Village of Xichou County, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo shows the Duoyiping Village of Xichou County, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 18, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo shows the hands of villagers who participated in the construction of roads at Xiaojiatang Village of Xichou County, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 23, 2012. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children walk on their way to school at Xiaojiatang Village of Xichou County, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 23, 2012. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo shows a restaurant at Duoyiping Village of Xichou County, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 18, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)