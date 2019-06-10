Wild birds at Ulunggur Lake National Wetland Park in Xinjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/10 10:00:30

Egrets are seen at the Ulunggur Lake National Wetland Park in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A long-feet snipe forages at the Ulunggur Lake National Wetland Park in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Wild birds fly over the Ulunggur Lake National Wetland Park in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

An egret is seen at the Ulunggur Lake National Wetland Park in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

