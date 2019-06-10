Chinese man completes around-the-world flight, lands in Chicago

Zhang Bo (5th L) poses for photos in front of his aircraft while receiving a warm welcome from family members and friends at an airport in Chicago, the United States, on June 9, 2019. After flying 68 days and making 50 stops, 57-year-old Bo Zhang completed his second around-the-world flight and landed in Chicago on Sunday morning. On April 2, Zhang kicked off the flight in the same airport in Chicago. In 68 days, he flied through 21 countries in three continents and over three oceans, with total mileage reaching 41,000 kilometers. (Photo: Xinhua)

Zhang Bo unloads an immersion suit from his plane at an airport in Chicago, the United States, on June 9, 2019.

The Diamond DA42 aircraft which Zhang Bo drove for his flight around the world lands at an airport in Chicago, the United States, on June 9, 2019.

Zhang Bo waves to family members and friends after landing at an airport in Chicago, the United States, on June 9, 2019.