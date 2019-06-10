Lebanon launches biggest beach clean-up campaign

Volunteers collect garbage at a beach in Beirut, Lebanon, June 9, 2019. The Lebanese Environment Ministry launched "Save Our Face", the country's largest ever national beach cleanup campaign, which took place in 120 locations across Lebanon on June 9, 2019. (Photos: Xinhua)

Thousands of Lebanese citizens on Sunday took part in the biggest national beach clean-up campaign, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.The campaign "Save Our Face," launched by Lebanese Environment Minister Fadi Jreissati in several locations including Beirut, Akkar, Zahrani, Batroun and Tripoli, aims at conveying a cleaner picture of Lebanon.During his tour in different areas of Lebanon, Jreissati considered the day as a national celebration to convey a unified message about the Lebanese willingness to work together for the sake of the country."Clean environment should remain the main message and principle that brings together all the Lebanese from all sectors and parties for the love of Lebanon and its nature," he said.Jreissati also called upon citizens to change their behavior and stop throwing waste on the roads which cause more pollution.Meanwhile, citizens taking part in the campaign showed great enthusiasm for the initiative as well as their goal of cleaning up beaches and turning Lebanon into a clean and beautiful country again.Yasmine Hamdar, a volunteer, said that she is participating in the campaign to clean the beach and contribute to raising awareness among people about the importance of not throwing any garbage on the streets."I aim to turn our country into a beautiful place to live as it was in the past," she told Xinhua.Maha Moubarak, another volunteer, said that she was waiting for this day while emphasizing the role of every citizen in the country in raising awareness about the importance of preserving the environment, water and beaches."We all need our resources after all," she told Xinhua.Haitham El Kaissi Makhzoumi said that he is among people who organized this campaign to clean the beach and contribute to the success of the initiative which covers most of Lebanese areas.Lebanese officials also participated in the campaign while stressing that the government will work hard to improve the state of environment in Lebanon."Lebanon is facing an environmental disaster. We have a lot of studies that will be discussed in the council of ministers to take appropriate decisions in this regard," Minister of State for Social and Economic Rehabilitation of Youth and Women Violette Safadi was quoted as saying by NNA.Safadi called upon Lebanese people and municipalities to assume their responsibilities in preserving Lebanon's cleanliness.Member of Parliament Inaya Ezzeddine emphasized the importance of the event by saying that the city of Tyre was recognized internationally as having one of the most beautiful beaches on the Mediterranean."We should keep this picture of Lebanon," she said.