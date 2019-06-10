2019 Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant held in Philippines

Candidates pose onstage during the grand coronation night of the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 9, 2019. A total of 40 contestants from all over the country competed for the title of Miss Universe Philippines during the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Newly-crowned winners wave to audience during the grand coronation night of the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 9, 2019. A total of 40 contestants from all over the country competed for the title of Miss Universe Philippines during the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gazini Ganados (C), newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2019, is congratulated by other candidates during the grand coronation night of the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 9, 2019. A total of 40 contestants from all over the country competed for the title of Miss Universe Philippines during the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Newly-crowned winners blow kisses during the grand coronation night of the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 9, 2019. A total of 40 contestants from all over the country competed for the title of Miss Universe Philippines during the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Candidates pose in their swimsuits during the grand coronation night of the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 9, 2019. A total of 40 contestants from all over the country competed for the title of Miss Universe Philippines during the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray (R, front) crowns her successor Gazini Ganados (L, front) as the Miss Universe Philippines 2019 during the grand coronation night of the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 9, 2019. A total of 40 contestants from all over the country competed for the title of Miss Universe Philippines during the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Candidates pose in their evening gowns during the grand coronation night of the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 9, 2019. A total of 40 contestants from all over the country competed for the title of Miss Universe Philippines during the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

