Travel rush across China as Dragon Boat Festival holiday comes to end

Passengers prepare to board a train at Anqing Railway Station, east China's Anhui Province, June 9, 2019. Sunday witnessed a travel rush as the Dragon Boat Festival holiday came to an end. (Photo: Xinhua)

A bullet train daparts from Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin, June 9, 2019. Sunday witnessed a travel rush as the Dragon Boat Festival holiday came to an end. (Photo: Xinhua)

Passengers have their tickets checked at Anqing Railway Station, east China's Anhui Province, June 9, 2019. Sunday witnessed a travel rush as the Dragon Boat Festival holiday came to an end. (Photo: Xinhua)

Passengers wait to board a train at the Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin, June 9, 2019. Sunday witnessed a travel rush as the Dragon Boat Festival holiday came to an end. (Photo: Xinhua)

Passengers board trains at Qinhuangdao Railway Station in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, June 9, 2019. Sunday witnessed a travel rush as the Dragon Boat Festival holiday came to an end. (Photo: Xinhua)

Passengers have their tickets checked at the Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin, June 9, 2019. Sunday witnessed a travel rush as the Dragon Boat Festival holiday came to an end. (Photo: Xinhua)