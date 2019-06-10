Family tomb of ancient bronzeware artisans identified in Central China

Aerial photo taken on June 5, 2019 shows the family tomb of bronzeware artisans of the Shang Dynasty in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. Archaeologists in central China's Henan Province said they have identified 42 tombs unearthed since 2017 to be a family tomb of bronzeware artisans dating back over 3,000 years. (Photo: Xinhua)

Archaeologists in central China's Henan Province said they have identified 42 tombs unearthed since 2017 to be a family tomb of bronzeware artisans dating back over 3,000 years.The tomb complex is China's first identified family tomb of bronzeware artisans of the Shang Dynasty (B.C. 1600-B.C. 1046), said He Yuling, researcher of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.The 42 tombs were unearthed in the ruins of a workshop of ritual bronzeware for royal families excavated in August 2015.Tools such as pottery moulds, copper knives and polishing stones were also found in the tombs.The unearthed tombs of artisans will help researchers study bronzeware techniques and the role and hierarchy of artisans in the Shang Dynasty, He said.