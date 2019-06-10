Family tomb of ancient bronzeware artisans identified in Central China

Aerial photo taken on June 5, 2019 shows the family tomb of bronzeware artisans of the Shang Dynasty in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. Archaeologists in central China's Henan Province said they have identified 42 tombs unearthed since 2017 to be a family tomb of bronzeware artisans dating back over 3,000 years. (Photo: Xinhua)
