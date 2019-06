Anhui Day theme event held in Beijing Int'l Horticultural Exhibition

Actors perform Huagudeng, or flower-drum opera, at the entrance of Anhui Garden during the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2019. Anhui Day theme event is held during the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition from June 9 to 11. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Anhui Garden during the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2019. Anhui Day theme event is held during the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition from June 9 to 11. (Photo: Xinhua)

