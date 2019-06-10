Mt. Sinabung erupts in western Indonesia, no casualty reported

The photo taken on June 9, 2019 shows Mount Sinabung spewing thick ash in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. A column of thick ash was spewed seven km high to the sky from the crater of Mount Sinabung volcano in Sumatra Island of western Indonesia on Sunday, the country's national volcanology agency said. (Photo: Xinhua)
People watch the Mount Sinabung spewing thick ash in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, June 9, 2019. A column of thick ash was spewed seven km high to the sky from the crater of Mount Sinabung volcano in Sumatra Island of western Indonesia on Sunday, the country's national volcanology agency said. (Photo: Xinhua)