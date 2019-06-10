Snow Leopard commandos in intensive training

Armed police from the Snow Leopard Commando Unit undergoing intensive training in a hilly area under the blazing sun interrupted by a rainstorm. The training to last a week includes programs challenging the body and mind such as rescue missions and disposal of explosive ordnance. The Snow Leopard Commando Unit created in 2002 is mainly tasked with urban anti-terrorism missions and has safeguarded dozens of major events such as the Beijing Olympic Games, Xinhua reported. (Photo: China News Service)

