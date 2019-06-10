China’s foreign exchange exceeds $3.1 trillion, the highest record in nine months

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/10





China's foreign exchange reserves jumped $6.1 billion from the end of April, reaching $3.1 trillion at the end of May, the highest record in nine months, according to the State Administration if Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Monday.



Wang Chunying, spokesperson of SAFE, noted that the steady economic growth in China will stabilize the foreign exchange market despite future uncertainties and turbulence in the global financial market.



Wang said on Monday that market sentiment toward risk aversion as a response to global trade and political uncertainties, including the escalating global trade disputes and



Liu Jian, a senior research fellow at the financial research center under Bank of Communications, observed that the key reason behind the rise is the valuation factor. In May, both the euro and the pound depreciated, while the yen appreciated, causing a loss of about $5 billion in the foreign exchange reserves.



However, the interest rate of the national debts of the US, Japan, the UK and the EU all declined. In May, the US treasury interest rate dropped sharply from 2.5 percent to 2.1 percent, leading to a significant increase in the foreign reserves, Liu said.



Liu also estimates that foreign institutions will continue to increase holdings of renminbi bonds, but the overall flow of foreign reserves will remain stable.





