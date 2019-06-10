Soldiers transform barren Zhongjian Island

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2019/6/10 15:33:48

PLA Navy soldiers work on Zhongjian Island of Xisha Islands in South China Sea, Hainan Province. Over dozens of years, soldiers have transformed the barren site into a lush area despite the harsh environment of high temperatures, high humidity, high salt and lack of fresh water. (Photo:China News Service)


 

