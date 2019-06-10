China’s PV power capacity rises 28% year-on-year in the first quarter: NEA

China's installed photovoltaic (PV) capacity rose 28 percent year-on-year by the end of March, official data showed.The total PV installations amounted to nearly 180 gigawatts, with 5.2 gigawatts of capacity added in the first quarter (Q1), according to information released by the National Energy Administration (NEA).PV power generation came in at 44 billion kilowatt hours in Q1, up 26 percent from a year earlier, according to the official data.Most new installed PV capacity was located in north and east China, accounting for 28 percent and 28.4 percent of the total new PV power capacity in Q1, respectively.China is taking the lead in PV development globally, with an internationally competitive and complete industrial chain.By the end of 2020, renewable energy will supply 1.9 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, or 27 percent of total power generation, according to the government's 2016-2020 plan for renewable energy.