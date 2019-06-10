Drug trafficking ring busted in North China's Shanxi

Police in North China's Shanxi Province have busted a drug trafficking ring, detaining 12 suspects and seizing over 2 kg of heroin, local authorities said Monday.Police in the city of Xinzhou received a tip-off in March that suspects from central China's Henan Province would drive to Xinzhou to transport drugs for sale.On March 2, the police captured 10 suspected drug dealers in Xinzhou's Wuzhai County. According to confessions, another two suspects were seized on March 14 in the city of Luohe, Henan Province.A total of 12 suspects were detained and 2.33 kg of heroin was seized. Police also confiscated 508,000 yuan (73,468 US dollars) and seven vehicles, as well as seized two housing properties and froze two bank accounts involving more than 1.17 million yuan.