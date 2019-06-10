"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" continues leading Chinese mainland box office

"Dark Phoenix," the latest installment of 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" film franchise, continued leading the Chinese mainland box office Sunday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Monday.The film grossed about 43.35 million yuan (about 6.29 million US dollars) Sunday, accounting for nearly 24 percent of the daily total.It was followed by home-made "My Best Summer" which generated 39.9 million yuan.Coming in the third was Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment's action film "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which brought in around 37.9 million yuan.